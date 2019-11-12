FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.52. FactSet Research Systems reported earnings per share of $2.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year earnings of $9.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.89 to $10.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.33 to $10.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $364.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.39 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 63.04%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $233.00 to $224.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.08.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $2.09 on Tuesday, reaching $250.41. 61,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,210. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.02 and its 200-day moving average is $273.54. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $188.31 and a one year high of $305.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total value of $288,506.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.86, for a total value of $21,214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 467,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,199,712.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,558 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,585. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 64,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $2,779,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

