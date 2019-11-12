Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is First Long Island Investors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

First Long Island Investors LLC trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 2.8% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $22,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 5,336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,341,794,000 after buying an additional 22,082,561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Facebook by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,764,908,000 after buying an additional 9,368,684 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Facebook by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,063,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,363,295,000 after buying an additional 4,934,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,270,846,000 after buying an additional 4,114,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,871,738,000 after buying an additional 3,465,756 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

In other news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.62, for a total value of $9,989,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $1,093,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,555,764 shares of company stock worth $843,798,351 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $189.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $544.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.42 and a 200 day moving average of $187.38. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $208.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

