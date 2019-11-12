Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.2% in the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $69.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,951,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,515,030. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $299.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

