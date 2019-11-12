Exxe Group (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Trading Down 1%

Exxe Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXXA) fell 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 659,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,691,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

Exxe Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AXXA)

Exxe Group Inc focuses on real estate, private equity, and financial businesses. The company buys, manages, and develops real estate properties, such as apartments, residential resorts, and mixed use real estate and self-storage properties. It also provides financing and execution services; and advises issuers and investors through financing, acquisition, and exit strategies.

