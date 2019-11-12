Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Short Interest Up 18.7% in October

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the September 30th total of 4,430,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 price target on shares of Evergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

NYSE EVRG traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $63.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,112,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.96. Evergy has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $67.81.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). Evergy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Evergy will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 71.16%.

In other news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $260,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,879,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,478,000 after buying an additional 1,246,803 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,100,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,616,000 after buying an additional 74,101 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,554,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,682,000 after buying an additional 276,878 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,337,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,599,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,158,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,010,000 after buying an additional 626,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

