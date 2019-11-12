Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEFT opened at $147.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.78 and a 12 month high of $171.25.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $180.00 price objective on Euronet Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.89.

In other news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 20,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $3,201,794.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,794.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

