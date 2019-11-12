EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

EDRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Maxim Group set a $9.00 target price on EuroDry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ EDRY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,121. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72. EuroDry has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of -0.89.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

