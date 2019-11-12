Ethersocial Reaches Market Cap of $198,745.00 (ESN)

Ethersocial (CURRENCY:ESN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 12th. Ethersocial has a market capitalization of $198,745.00 and approximately $195.00 worth of Ethersocial was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethersocial coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethersocial has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00234703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $131.79 or 0.01500907 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00032154 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00043321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00140076 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Ethersocial Profile

Ethersocial (CRYPTO:ESN) is a coin. Ethersocial’s total supply is 74,765,128 coins and its circulating supply is 37,105,155 coins. Ethersocial’s official website is ethersocial.network . Ethersocial’s official Twitter account is @ESNfoundation . Ethersocial’s official message board is blog.ethersocial.network

Buying and Selling Ethersocial

Ethersocial can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethersocial directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethersocial should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethersocial using one of the exchanges listed above.

