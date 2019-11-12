ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $940,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 770 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.5% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 205,910.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,353 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2,010.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,214,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,786,000 after buying an additional 2,109,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,551,000 after buying an additional 1,285,824 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4,018.6% during the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 958,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,202,000 after buying an additional 935,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,028,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,175,000 after buying an additional 355,900 shares in the last quarter. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,298.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,244.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,181.93. The firm has a market cap of $902.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,322.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer set a $1,370.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,411.81.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.