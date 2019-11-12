Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for November, 12th (AAL, AAPL, AEO, BURL, CPRI, CSCO, DKS, EOG, FL, GIII)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, November 12th:

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL). UBS Group AG issued a sell rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG). The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS). Barclays PLC issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES). They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL). The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD). The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

First Analysis assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating on the stock.

