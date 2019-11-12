EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Gap Down to $10.54

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.78, but opened at $10.54. EQT shares last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 1,790,315 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EQT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. EQT had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $951.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

In other EQT news, insider (Mick) O’brien Michael 16,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,246.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

