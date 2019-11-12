EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) Stake Lifted by Cincinnati Insurance Co.

Cincinnati Insurance Co. increased its stake in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,655 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in EQM Midstream Partners were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 15.2% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 17.8% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.18.

EQM stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.52%.

EQM Midstream Partners Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

