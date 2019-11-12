Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,334.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $910,860,000 after buying an additional 4,598,329 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 19,447.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,805,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $180,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,788,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Amgen by 158.2% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 651,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,129,000 after purchasing an additional 399,317 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.09. 29,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,789. The company has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $221.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.58, for a total value of $387,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,680.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,685,674 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. Cowen set a $231.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.47.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

