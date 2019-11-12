Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,809 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,059,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,721,000 after acquiring an additional 36,428 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.9% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 31,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 164.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total transaction of $860,951.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,319.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 4,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total value of $874,833.75. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.25.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,386. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $132.63 and a fifty-two week high of $202.80. The company has a market capitalization of $120.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.66.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

