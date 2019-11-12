Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 24.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,201 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,342.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $110.31. 24,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,946,117. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.33 and a one year high of $114.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.38.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.