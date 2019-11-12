ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) COO Darren S. Raiguel Sells 1,302 Shares

ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 1,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $120,981.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.20. The company had a trading volume of 93,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,003. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.39. ePlus Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $99.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.30.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.79. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $411.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.35 million. On average, analysts expect that ePlus Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ePlus by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,976,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,276,000 after buying an additional 19,732 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in ePlus by 9.3% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 873,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,234,000 after buying an additional 74,020 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ePlus by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,257,000 after buying an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ePlus by 30.0% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 241,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,645,000 after buying an additional 55,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ePlus by 42.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 199,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,175,000 after buying an additional 59,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of ePlus in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti increased their price objective on ePlus from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

