Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Holdings Trimmed by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,065,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 175,068 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $402,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 46,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.16. 4,265,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,549,050. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average is $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.24%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

