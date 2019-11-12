Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets products for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. A leader in the emerging field of vascular brachytherapy, Endologix, has developed a unique method for the delivery of radiation to prevent restenosis following the interventional treatment of atherosclerosis. “

ELGX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on shares of Endologix and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endologix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.17.

NASDAQ ELGX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $53.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.26. Endologix has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million. Endologix had a negative net margin of 58.24% and a negative return on equity of 99.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endologix will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELGX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endologix in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Endologix in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Endologix in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Endologix in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endologix in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

