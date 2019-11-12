Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8,529.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,428,000 after buying an additional 2,287,747 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.7% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 16,863,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,164,000 after buying an additional 2,034,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 41.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,534,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,968,000 after buying an additional 1,909,769 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $86,736,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.7% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,490,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,919,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Cfra downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,009. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.32 and its 200 day moving average is $65.01. The company has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.38 and a 52-week high of $75.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.12%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

