Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Emera in a report issued on Sunday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.91. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Emera’s FY2020 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EMA. CSFB raised their price target on Emera from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Emera from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Emera from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$55.60.

TSE:EMA opened at C$51.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.59. Emera has a 1 year low of C$41.73 and a 1 year high of C$58.89.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.53 billion.

Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

