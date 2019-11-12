Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) PT Raised to C$15.00 at CIBC

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EFN. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.25.

EFN opened at C$11.54 on Friday. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$6.03 and a 1-year high of C$11.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.66%.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

