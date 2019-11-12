Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) to announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Eldorado Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.31. Eldorado Resorts posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eldorado Resorts.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $663.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ERI traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.98. 92,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.32. Eldorado Resorts has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.99.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,390.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 16.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 28.8% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the third quarter valued at $1,001,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 15.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 18.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

