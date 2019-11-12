Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $103.77 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.77.

ESTC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

ESTC traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.77. 3,354,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,740. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Elastic has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $104.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.87.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Elastic had a negative net margin of 41.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.92%. The company had revenue of $89.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.49 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Elastic will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 128,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total value of $12,262,456.25. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,881,250.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 796,877 shares of company stock worth $70,165,494. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 189.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,092,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,073 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Elastic by 1,832.5% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,804,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,918 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 204.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,626,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,845 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Elastic by 85.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,477,000 after acquiring an additional 524,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Elastic by 31,732.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,747,000 after acquiring an additional 797,746 shares in the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

