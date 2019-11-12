Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Elanco Animal Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.41.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $26.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Todd S. Young bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $265,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,421.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Dawei Li bought 1,384,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,952.85. Insiders have bought a total of 1,497,497 shares of company stock worth $4,457,115 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 49,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

