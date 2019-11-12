EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 700 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV remained flat at $$80.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,759. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.43. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.72 and a one year high of $81.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.