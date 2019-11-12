EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Increases Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,382 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,121 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 17,011.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $366,266,000 after buying an additional 10,433,413 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 331.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,337,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,082,000 after buying an additional 5,636,902 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,372,606 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,735,204,000 after buying an additional 1,510,879 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $206,592,000 after buying an additional 1,110,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,168,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $110,597,000 after buying an additional 968,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $351,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $185,226.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,450 shares of company stock worth $3,340,823 over the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWTR. Bank of America set a $39.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.61.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

