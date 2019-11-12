EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $9.59 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7,027.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,313,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817,690 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,216 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,228,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,720 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,947,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,434,000 after purchasing an additional 510,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 232.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,110,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,932,000 after purchasing an additional 777,174 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHV opened at $110.54 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.03 and a 52 week high of $110.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.55.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.