EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Cuts Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 11,865.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $277,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,544 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 17,408.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,107,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,715 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 1,380.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,442,000 after acquiring an additional 817,506 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 2,697.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 522,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,832,000 after acquiring an additional 503,709 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the second quarter worth $78,321,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RTN opened at $216.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $144.27 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The company has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.12.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RTN shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $215.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

In related news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.76, for a total value of $491,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $189,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,750 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

