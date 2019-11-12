EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Cuts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,007 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 3,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 96 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.72. 4,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,920. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $263.30 and a twelve month high of $380.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. ValuEngine cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 target price on Illumina and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.38.

In other news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.52, for a total value of $2,855,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,721,749.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.88, for a total value of $341,453.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,433.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,638 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,415 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.