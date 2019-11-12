EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 52 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $495,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,219.01, for a total value of $30,475.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,722.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,043 shares of company stock valued at $40,364,988 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,299.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,244.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,180.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $970.11 and a 12-month high of $1,323.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,460.27.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

