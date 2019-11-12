Efficient Wealth Management LLC Invests $737,000 in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,290 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. Apple accounts for approximately 0.7% of Efficient Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 131,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $122,994,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,158 shares of company stock valued at $97,019,630 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $262.20 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $262.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,155.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Apple to $280.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.51.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

