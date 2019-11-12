Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.89.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 372 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total transaction of $79,805.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,685.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.75, for a total transaction of $1,610,161.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,763,763.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 146,103 shares of company stock valued at $32,806,079 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.35. The stock had a trading volume of 973,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,681. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.89. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $139.64 and a twelve month high of $241.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

