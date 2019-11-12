EDRCoin Price Tops $0.0398 (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 12th. EDRCoin has a total market cap of $116,738.00 and $14.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDRCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About EDRCoin

EDRCoin (CRYPTO:EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash . EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

