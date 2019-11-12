Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $73.00 price target on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Edison International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $73.00 price target on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.92. Edison International has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $76.45.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Edison International by 12.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its position in Edison International by 24.8% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 4,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 10.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 92,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

