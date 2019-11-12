Edgewell Personal Care Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 805 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,510% compared to the average volume of 50 put options.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.
In related news, insider John N. Hill bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $197,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,989.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:EPC traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.08. 77,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $47.39.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.