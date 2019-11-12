Edgewell Personal Care Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 805 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,510% compared to the average volume of 50 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

In related news, insider John N. Hill bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $197,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,989.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 102.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,239,000 after buying an additional 642,499 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 23.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 24,370 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $337,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $3,322,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EPC traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.08. 77,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $47.39.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.