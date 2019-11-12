Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 863 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $9,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $83,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo M. Arevalo sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $85,046.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,673 shares of company stock valued at $174,806. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Sidoti cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $83.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.38. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $85.36.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.35 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Recommended Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.