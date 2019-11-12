Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,284 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,537 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,284 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

EFSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $47.03.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.87 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 13.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

