Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 119,365 Shares of Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 312,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,365 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $8,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HFWA shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In related news, COO Bryan Mcdonald sold 4,000 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $106,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,543.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 2,274 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $60,988.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,126.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. Heritage Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.29.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $58.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.04 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Corp will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Heritage Financial Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.