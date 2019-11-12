Eagle Asset Management Inc. Invests $5.74 Million in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 643,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of R1 RCM at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in R1 RCM by 38.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,817 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,400 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,308 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. R1 RCM Inc has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.85 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 100.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

