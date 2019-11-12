Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $7.51 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,315 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 30.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $119.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.43. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The company has a market cap of $338.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Nomura began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $109.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.41.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

