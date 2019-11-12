Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 213.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 112,701 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of PulteGroup worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 333,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after buying an additional 150,580 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $631,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in PulteGroup by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 3,790.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,035,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 target price on PulteGroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $41.22.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PulteGroup news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

