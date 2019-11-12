Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,805 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $6,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in GCI Liberty by 27.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in GCI Liberty by 308.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in GCI Liberty by 10.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GCI Liberty alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLIBA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GCI Liberty from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research set a $75.00 price objective on shares of GCI Liberty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GCI Liberty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $64,489.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,031.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,188,000.00. Insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLIBA opened at $68.04 on Tuesday. GCI Liberty Inc has a 12 month low of $38.72 and a 12 month high of $70.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GCI Liberty Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLIBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA).

Receive News & Ratings for GCI Liberty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCI Liberty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.