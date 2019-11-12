Dwight C. Schar Sells 7,163 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Dwight C. Schar sold 7,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,436.92, for a total value of $24,618,657.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,014,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE NVR traded down $20.35 on Tuesday, hitting $3,570.04. 76 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,393. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,642.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3,469.52. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,257.04 and a twelve month high of $3,946.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The construction company reported $56.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $51.52 by $4.59. NVR had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $48.28 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 212.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3,300.00 to $3,680.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded NVR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded NVR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on NVR from $3,725.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,799.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in NVR by 24.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of NVR by 347.6% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of NVR by 11.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 14,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,334,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

