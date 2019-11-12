Dwight C. Schar Sells 7,163 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Dwight C. Schar sold 7,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,436.92, for a total value of $24,618,657.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,014,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE NVR traded down $20.35 on Tuesday, hitting $3,570.04. 76 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,393. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,642.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3,469.52. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,257.04 and a twelve month high of $3,946.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The construction company reported $56.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $51.52 by $4.59. NVR had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $48.28 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 212.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in NVR by 24.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of NVR by 347.6% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of NVR by 11.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 14,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,334,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
Featured Story: What is operating income?
Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.