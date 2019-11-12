Doyle Wealth Management Sells 836 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Doyle Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 27,768,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,274,000 after buying an additional 863,261 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,065,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,069,000 after buying an additional 98,788 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,914,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,522,000 after buying an additional 350,637 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,981,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,554,000 after buying an additional 65,486 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,863,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,187,000 after buying an additional 1,346,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $52.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average is $50.18. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $52.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

