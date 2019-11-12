Doyle Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 25,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $299.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,104. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.59.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

