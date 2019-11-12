Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) PT Raised to $47.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DEI has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Douglas Emmett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $32.32 and a one year high of $43.76.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $238.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.69 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 459.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,507,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,582 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,798,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,184,000 after acquiring an additional 706,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,915,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,170,000 after acquiring an additional 904,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,369,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,397,000 after acquiring an additional 45,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,855,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

