Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DBL)

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of DBL opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.64. Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $21.30.

About Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

