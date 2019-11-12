DigixDAO Market Cap Reaches $24.65 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One DigixDAO token can currently be purchased for about $12.32 or 0.00141088 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Cobinhood, Binance and OKEx. In the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigixDAO has a market cap of $24.65 million and approximately $242,729.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00233063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.73 or 0.01508570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000877 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00032240 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00140449 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00013415 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Cobinhood, Radar Relay, Gate.io, OKEx, Huobi, Livecoin, IDEX, AirSwap, HitBTC, Liqui, Bitbns, Binance and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

