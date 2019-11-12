DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Position Trimmed by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.9% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.2% during the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 32,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLR stock opened at $116.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.07. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $136.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.47 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays set a $162.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. William Blair raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.21.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

