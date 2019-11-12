DeVault Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded up 67.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. In the last week, DeVault has traded 44.6% higher against the US dollar. One DeVault coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex. DeVault has a market capitalization of $32,989.00 and $279.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DeVault

DeVault (CRYPTO:DVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 81,664,275 coins and its circulating supply is 75,142,705 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto . DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

